44-year old man slaughters in-laws in Edo

A 44-year old man, Edoghogho Omorogbe, has been arrested for killing his mother in law, sister- in- law and a six- month old baby.

His victims were identified as Mrs. Alice Omorogbe 52, Mrs. Blessing Efe 25 and her baby.

Edoghogho killed his victims on September 10, 2019, at their residence at Iguadolor Community in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State.

A two-year-old girl inside the room at the time of attack was spared

The mutilated bodies of victims were discovered the following morning.

Edoghogho said he killed his in-laws because of the way they were hiring boys to beat him anytime he had issues with his wife.

According to him: “I am a tipper driver but since the rains started I was doing menial jobs.

“I killed them out of annoyance because my mother -in- law used boys to beat me up. She would say I am talking to my wife. If I quarrel with my wife, she will send boys to beat me up.

“I didn’t know the cutlass will meet the baby. After I killed them, I ran away. Later I came out and went to tell my father what I did. I have not seen my wife since I killed her mother and sister.”

Edo Police Commissioner, Danmallam Abubakar said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

