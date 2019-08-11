Zulum shelves Sallah celebrations over botched Boko Haram attack

Maiduguri – Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, has shelved activities lined up for the Eld el Kabir celebrations to visit Gubio, headquartres of Gubio Local Government Area (LGA) of the state over Saturday’s botched Boko Haram attack.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to Zulum on Public Relations and Strategy, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Gusau said that the governor’s visit was to reassure the people of government’s commitment towards protecting lives and properties.

He said that during the visit Zulum lauded the gallantry of troops of the 5 Brigade of the Operation Lafiya Dole for successful repelling the terrorists’ attack on the community.

Gusau said that the terrorists had attacked the community at about 6:00 p.m., before they were engaged in fierce gun battle with the troops lasting uptill 1:00 a.m.

“The governor was jointly briefed on the incident by the Commander 5 Brigade, Col. IA Ajose, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, and Alhaji Zanna Modu, the Chairman of the Gubio LGA.

“Modu informed the governor that troops resisted attempt by the terrorists to gain control of the town,” he said.

Gusau added that the governor assured the people of continued military deployment in the area and provided additional patrol vehicles to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) as well as members of vigilance group in the area.

“Zulum praised troops of the 5 Brigade over their gallantry and patriotism, pledging that government will sustain its support to the military through provisions of logistics and funding to the CJTF, hunters and vigilantes, to complement the military in the fight against Boko Haram.

“The state government will continue to mobilise people to cooperate and support the military,” he said.

Zulum was accompanied on the visit by Malam Usman Zanna, a member representing Gubio-Kaga-Magumeri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and other top government officials.

