Your next fling could virtually be at your doorstep!

Although there are no official statistics of women currently romping with anyone as low as their paid drivers, ask around and you’re hound to be treated to stories of women who’ve dabbled into taking romance to the level that makes them devilishly selfish! And before you recoil in horror and start talking about improper conduct on the part of these male subordinates, bear in mind that majority of the men involved admit to initiating the relationships themselves. |Like Stella, 42, who seduced one of the facilitators at the computer school she set up a few years ago.

“When Akeem started lecturing part time at my school to augment his salary as a bank clerk, I was instantly attracted to him because I thought he looked vulnerable, said Stella. “He was also a good lecturer and listened as if what I had to say to him really mattered. It didn’t take me long to decide to seduce him, even though he was almost ten years younger. I knew I had to bid my time in gaining his trust. As good looking as he was, he wasn’t brash. Pounce on someone like that and you’ll look like a cradle snatcher. I became nicer to him than I ought, and encouraging his budding relationship with his girlfriend, whilst gently flirting with him.

The night I asked him to say for dinner (the computer school is on my premises), I piled him with good food and booze. Afterwards, we retired to the sofa and I had the most mind-bugling sex I’d had for years. Apparently, he was on to my scheme and happily played along.

“Akeem later got married but not before we’d had a torrid affair for one year. I let him go after his marriage so he could concentrate on building a good home”.

With Beth, familiarity came with the surgeon that operated on her when she had a car accident. “I had a broken leg and ribs”, she recalled, “|and over the years, he performed a lot of check-ups and three more operations after the few major ones. Whenever we met, he’d be flirtatious and it was inevitable that I developed a big crush on him. When I had my last operation, he said he wanted a relationship with me now, I would no longer be his patient. I was elated and with him I was able to get back my libido in the most amazing way!”

Unfortunately, not all ‘familiarity’ relationships that breed lust end up in the bedroom. Roli, who now co-runs an events-management outfit recalled falling head over heels in love with her theatre arts lecturer at the university. According to her, “lessons he gave included choreography and I’d been attending dancing lessons, all the time fantasizing what he would be like in the sack when I intensified flirting with him. Then I bumped into him at a cousin’s party and he talked me into going back to his place. We continued laughing and dancing when we went back to his flat before falling into bed. It was then that I realised he was rushing me to have sex with him and I became apprehensive. I don’t normally drink much and all I had at his place was a gin and tonic. But I felt really woozy and realised he must have given me more gin than tonic. I protested when he started fiddling with my clothes and insisted ongoing home. He refused of course, and inspite of my protest, forced himself on me.

“When I got out of his flat and he took me home, I was actually shaking. It was then I realised he could be really creepy. He was a lot older than me, but because he was my lecturer and I felt safe with him I didn’t realise what a nutter he was. In class, flirting with him seemed naughty, like seducing the teacher you fancied in school, but the reality of what happened with him when we were finally alone was disturbing. Which goes to show it’s not all the time you let your head rule your heart”.

