A banker with one of the first generation banks has committed suicide in his apartment in Victoria Island, Lagos, after drinking an insecticide and leaving his wife a note that says “you married the wrong man.”

A commercial bus driver was also reported to have committed suicide in the state, after taking same substance. Both incidents occurred over the weekend.

While the deceased banker, identified simply as Onyechere, was said to have left a suicide note behind for his wife, the commercial bus driver did not.

The lifeless body of Onyechere, who left behind an only daughter, was discovered by his wife on arrival from the market, with the suicide note and poisonous substance found beside him.

The suicide note read: “The Best, that’s what I used to call you. Finally this is the end of my journey here on earth. The evil I have been battling with has succeeded in quenching the flame.

“You married a wrong man. You’re a good woman and you deserved the best. You need to be happy. You need to soar.

“Please take care of our princess, Chinenyenwa. Tell her that I love her so much. Be peaceable with everyone, though (it’s) not gonna be easy. Tell my family not to harbour any resentment against you. You’re a blessing to us.

“That’s the wish of a dying man. Don’t cry for me, but pray for me. I love you and Chinenye so much. Goodbye My beloved.”

Before the incident, he was said to have told some of his friends his intention to commit suicide on Facebook, but was cautioned against such.

Same day, a 43-year-old bus driver, Kabiru Bello, also committed suicide in his apartment at 77 Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu Lagos.

Contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations officer, DSP Elkana Bala, said he was not aware of the late banker’s incident. But he confirmed that of the bus driver.

He said: “At about 12.56p.m. last Friday, policemen at Pedro Police Station received an information that one Kabiru Bello of 77 Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu Lagos, allegedly drank a liquid substance in his Volkswagen commercial bus with number plates AKD 724 XM, while at a mechanic workshop at Lady Lack Bus Stop, Shomolu.

“He was rushed to Adesola Clinic, Shomolu, where he was confirmed dead. Homicide Detectives visited the scene. One empty bottle of a chemical substances was recovered. The corpse has been deposited in mortuary for autopsy.”

