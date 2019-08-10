Xenophobia: Buhari, Ramaphosa meet in October

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet in October to discuss issues relating to wellbeing of citizens and ways to further strengthen trade relations between the two largest African economies.

The proposed meeting was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, President Buhari in a telephone conversation with the South African leader at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, accepted an invitation to visit South Africa to “consider recurrent issues concerning wellbeing of the Nigerian community in South Africa, and the need to promote trade and investment.’’

Ramaphosa had in an earlier letter of invitation, stated, “Your visit will provide an excellent opportunity for our sister countries to further consolidate and advance our strategic partnership and cooperation on matters of peace, security and socio-economic development in our continent.

“We will discuss issues of mutual interest and concern in global governance.’’

He said the meeting will provide an opportunity to inaugurate a Bi-national commission for both countries to “effect the strategic decisions taken in 2016 to elevate it to the level of Heads of State.’

Vanguard