Why El-Zakzaky, wife returned to Nigeria – IMN

ABUJA – Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have returned to the country barely three days after embarking on a medical trip to India.

According to sources within the top hierarchy of the movement, their return was a fallout of the ultimatum given him by the Indian government.

El-Zakzaky had earlier decried the situation in India, saying they were worse than what he and his wife experienced in Nigeria.

He also expressed the desire to return home, if he was denied access to doctors ‘known’ to him.

Consequent upon that, authorities in India asked him to either accept treatment by ‘unknown’ doctors assigned to him or leave the country.

Speaking with Vanguard, Secretary of IMN’s Academic Forum, Abdullahi Musa said:”It is true Sheikh El-Zakzaky is on his way back to Nigeria. This is because he was denied access to doctors that examined him here (Nigeria) hence knew his medical condition better. The Shiekh also complained of the tough security situation he was placed under.

“Based on these experiences, he refused to be treated and the ultimatum was issued him to either reverse his decision or leave India. He choose to return home rather than being treated like a criminal in a medical facility in India.”

Recall the federal government had dismissed El-Zakzaky’s claim, accusing him of not complying with the terms of the Kaduna high court which granted him medical leave.

In a statement, Grace Gekpe, permanent secretary, ministry of information, said the IMN leader demanded to have his passport and sought free movement. She added that he wanted to receive visitors and also made a request to be checked into a 5-star hotel.

She said he had behaved so badly that the Indian authorities were willing to return him to Nigeria.

