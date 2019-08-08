What to expect at my show – Comedian, Efe Warri Boy

Comedian

By Rotimi Agbana and Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian stand up comedian, Efe Warri Boy is set to hold the maiden edition of his comedy show tagged ‘They think I’m joking’.

Efe Warri boy who has a large fan base on social media has promised to give his fans undiluted, rib cracking jokes at the much anticipated comedy show slated to hold on Sunday at the Muson Center.

Recall that in 2018, the fast-rising comedian hosted his first comedy hangout event in Ajah, an event which attracted a huge audience.

However, he is mostly featured on DSTV hit series, ‘Flatmates’, as Officer Nosa and on BOVI’s ‘Back to school’ as Osio; with over a hundred comedy stage appearances which include AY Live, Laugh-Out-Loud, LaughUp, Forever Funny with Forever, to name a few.

Efe is also a high-level social media influencer and a comedy show anchor on Radio (City 105.1 FM) Lagos. He has shared the stage with the likes of Ay, Basket Mouth, Kenny Blaq, Bovi and many other A-list comedians.

