President Buhari says “We’ve lifted 5m out of poverty.”

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said, yesterday, in Abuja that the Social Investment Programmes, SIP, of his administration has succeeded in lifting over five million Nigerians out of extreme poverty.

President Buhari also said the administration within the period, has created over two million direct and indirect jobs.

The President, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the Global Youth Employment Forum key components of the National Social Investment Programme, including the N-Power programme, stated that the Social Investment Programme had led to the creation of job opportunities in different sectors of the economy for young persons.

The Global Youth Employment, which is a creation of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, is holding outside Geneva, Switzerland, for the first time since it started.

According to him, the government recognises the need to focus attention on youth empowerment by creating an enabling environment for job opportunities and capacity building.

He said his administration decided to make investment in its people through Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, which he said was the national development blueprint.

The president said there was need to meaningfully engage with the huge global youth population and abundant skills they possess, adding that the International Labour Organisation, ILO, has been Nigeria’s important ally in the promotion of decent work and social dialogue.

He said: “The immense support and assistance received from our partner, United Nations agencies, notably the ILO, in the areas of policy reviews, institutional strengthening, human capacity development, implementation of dedicated programs and technical/financial support cannot be over-emphasized.

“The International Labour Organisation has committed itself to youth employment and the future of work in Africa, with in-depth understanding of the rapidly changing demographics, the emerging world of work and the challenges of national economic stability.

“Nigeria places much value on her youth, who represent today and the of future of our nation and we are glad that this event is bringing together selected young people from member states of the ILO from different continents to discuss an issue that is of critical importance to both the young and old, which is the creation of decent job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.”

