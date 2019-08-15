We’ll support Lagos to tackle insecurity — US govt

…To build new consulate office

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE United States Government, yesterday, promised to strengthen the bilateral relations with Lagos State Government on security by improving the safety of lives and property.

US Consul General, Ms Claire Pierangelo, disclosed the plan when she led a delegation to pay a courtesy visit on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Ikeja.

Pierangelo added that the education and health sectors would also benefit from the US government’s gesture towards improving the standard of education and a healthy lifestyle.

According to her, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, would also partner the State Government in preventing any outbreak of the disease in Lagos.

Pierangelo said: “Some of the issues that form the bilateral ties between both governments are Education, health, CDC programmes, security cooperation and others

“We are planning to build a new consulate and we are very passionate about that. We are seeking the support of the governor because he is critical to our ability to do that.

“We are excited because the governor has shown us his commitment to building a state of the art facility that will allow us to conduct our bilateral relations with ease. This will allow us to support the country especially Lagos State.”

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu lamented that the state was not immune to challenges, saying like other state capitals, “we also have our challenges.”

