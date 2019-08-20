We didn’t raid Ambode’s house, we just did our work – EFCC

By Nwafor Sunday

With the report that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided the home of the former governor of Lagos state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, the commission has on Tuesday denied the report, noting that what it did was in accordance with its mandate and rule of law.

Recall that officers of the commission had on Tuesday morning stormed and raided the Lagos residence of Ambode.

Reacting, Tony Orilade the spokesman of the commission averred that Ambode’s administration like other former governors is under investigation and what the commission did today was instructive.

His words,‘’what it is doing now with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law’’.

‘’We need to state for the records that the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house. It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution.

‘’The commission hereby states with high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence.

‘’As a tradition, the commission does not carry out investigation on the pages of the newspapers or through the media. Our operations are always covert until at a time when we file charges in court.’’

Vanguard