We did not budget for thugs, APC replies Wadume

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it never budgeted for thugs in the 2019 general election.

The ruling party said this in a swift reaction to a claim made by Wadume Bala Hamisu, suspected kidnap kingpin.

Recall that Wadume had alleged that the APC gave him 13million to prosecute the February 23 presidential election, but said he spent 7million, said this after he was rearrested by the police.

He also confessed to defrauding a civil servant from Ibi of N30million and that he supported PDP after he took his supporters out of YDP.

But in a statement on Saturday, the cable had reported that the APC’s spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu dismisses the allegations saying his party did not have a budget for thugs in the last general election, saying such era ended with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray,” he said.

“In any case, our party did not have a budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources. Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP.

“Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest under another party.”

