We are set to host GbaramatuVoice Lectures/Awards – Publisher

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the GbaramatuVoice, Mr. Jacob Abai, has reiterated his readiness to host the heralded 4th GbaramatuVoice Lectures and Awards earmarked for Thursday August 8, 2019, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Abai, while speaking to Journalists in Abuja said he is confident of the conference given the de crème de la cream from all walks of life trouping into Abuja for the symposium.

He also disclosed that many dignitaries invited from Nigeria that include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Deputy Governor of Delta state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; former Governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Sylva, Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo and a host of others have expressed their readiness to grace the occasion.

“We are set to host the 4th GbaramatuVoice Lectures and Awards on August 8. Every logistics have been put in place.

“I am right now in Abuja and can tell you that over 80 persons from overseas have arrived Abuja for the event.

Abai however added that the 4th GbaramatuVoice Lectures and Awards is one conference that will elevate attendees, unite Niger Deltans to embrace each other no matter their differences.

