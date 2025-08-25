Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, NSA to grace 10th anniversary of GbaramatuVoice

—NDDC MD, PAP Boss, Otuaro, Niger Delta Govs to lead delegation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu are among the dignitaries expected to graced a decade of impactful journalism and advocacy of GbaramatuVoice, a leading pan-Niger Delta media organization in Abuja.

The 10th anniversary event will spotlight the organization’s sustained commitment to cultural preservation, peace, justice, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

The anniversary is expected to bring together Nigeria’s foremost leaders, policymakers, diplomats, industry stakeholders, traditional rulers, civil society actors, and cultural icons.

The festivities will include a Public Lecture and the Niger Delta Night of Honor 2025, fostering national dialogue and honoring distinguished contributors to the Niger Delta’s progress.

President Tinubu, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other prominent figures include Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and Dr. Dennis Otuaro, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The governors of the Niger Delta states will lead a strong delegation alongside federal and state legislators, with Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, and Rt. Hon. Julius Gbabojor Pondi, Member representing Burutu Federal Constituency, spearheading lawmakers from the region.

The event will be chaired by Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), while Professor Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), is slated to deliver the keynote address.

A star-studded assembly of royal fathers from across the Niger Delta will also be present. His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II of the Ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom will host the event, joined by notable traditional rulers such as King Joseph I. Timiyan of Ogulagha Kingdom, Pere S.P. Luke Kalanama VIII of Akugbene Mein Kingdom, King Alfred Diete-Spiff of Twon-Brass, and others.

The celebration will also feature key regional leaders including High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), Mr. Matthew Tonlagha, CEO of Maton Engineering, and High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services.

The theme of the public lecture will is, “Gaps and Silences in Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Economy: Appraisal of Resource Control, Security & Media Dynamics.”

The event aims to catalyze constructive conversations on Nigeria’s resource management challenges, security issues, and the role of media in shaping discourse.

Reflecting on the occasion, GbaramatuVoice Founder and CEO, Mr. Jacob Abai, said, “This anniversary is a testament to a decade of resilience, advocacy, and cultural preservation. It is a moment to honor our leaders and communities, amplify the voices of the Niger Delta, and chart a course for sustainable peace, justice, and development in our region and in Nigeria.”