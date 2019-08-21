Vistafront, Landwey partner to drive online real estate project

By Juliet Umeh

Technology platform with focus on startup growth, Vistafront, has partnered real estate, Landwey, to drive real estate project online. The partnership gives Landwey 25 percent stake in Vistafront.

Managing Director of Vistafront, Mr. Segun Ajuwon, has expressed confidence that the partnership will help his company feature more real estate projects on the technology platform and make easy funding available.

He said: “For every project we feature on the site, we also have in place a strict vetting process carried out by our in-house team and partners like Nachtwey Advisory Services Limited, a SEC registered Asset Management Company, Emerging Africa Capital Group, a licensed Trustee firm, and AXA Mansard, a trusted insurance company.

“Since investing in real estate can be a capital intensive project for many, Vistafront was established to give people the opportunity to fund real estate projects from the comfort of their mobile devices and earn good profit at the end of the project cycle, Ajuwon said.

Funding is already ongoing on the Vistafront platform for the Bloom 1 Project; it is a bridge financing for land acquisition for 14,000 square meters nested in the heart of Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos State. With as low as N25,000 per unit, investors can fund as many units as they want and make up to 12 per cent in six months, Ajuwon further said.

Founder of Landwey, Olawale Ayilara, said: “Owning a stake in Vistafront was a bold move for us and a step in the right direction because we believe in the vision of the company. We are always proud when we spot an opportunity for our clients and followers to be further involved in real estate projects that will give them the best returns for their money.

We understand that we serve different people in our audience and this move is an evidence that we fully support and encourage everyone to fund real estate projects on Vistafront.Vistafront will be gleaning from the wealth of experience that Landwey has in the business of real estate, to launch different projects that will be made available for funding on the platform, Ayilara said.

Vanguard