Undergraduates nabbed over internet love scam

Akure—A syndicate led by a university undergraduate, Giftency Oshafa and one Bella Avwerosuo, have been arrested by operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ondo State Command, for internet love scam targeting middle-aged women across the country.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects have scammed unsuspecting women through the internet.

Addressing newsmen, the state Commandant of the corps, Commandant Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, said: “So far, we have deduced through our investigation that numerous bank accounts are being used by the syndicate and are undergoing forensic analysis.”

Abiakam-Omanu added that “members of another deadly gang that posed as a traditionalist with spiritual ability to facilitate money rituals for their victims, are also in our custody.

“They have swindled their preys of huge sums of money and thereafter resort to blackmail.”

According to the commandant, the suspects would be charged to court after thorough investigations.

Meanwhile, a community vigilante group has arrested two transformer cable thieves in Irun, Akoko North-West council area of the state.

Recall that for years, four of the six council areas in the northern senatorial district of the state have been in a blackout as a result of transformer/cable theft, until prominent indigenes of the areas intervened.

The two suspects, identified as Togo, 30, and Ibrahim, 23, said to be from Kogi State, were arrested at Ejidu camp, Irun.

A community leader in Irun Akoko, who doubled as Chairman, Irun Divisional Police Community Committee, Femi Oloketuyi, said the suspects were five and arrived for the operation at night.

Oloketuyi pointed out that three of the suspects escaped, while two were arrested by the vigilante group.

Luck reportedly ran against then when the community vigilante saw a ray of light around the transformer.

They were later taken to the Divisional Police Officer for Irun Akoko Division, Superintendent Gbenga Ogunleye, where they confessed their involvement in the crime.

Ogunleye promised that those at large would soon be arrested, while those in Police custody would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were completed.

vanguard