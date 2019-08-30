Ugandan singer, Irene Ntalé joins UMG

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ugandan singer-songwriter, Irene Ntalé has just inked a major deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGNG). Ntalé who is a pioneer of Afro-pop music in East Africa, is known for her ability to fuse sounds from the region.

Ntalé who released her first single, ‘Nyamba’ under Universal Music Group Nigeria is a household name in Uganda and East Africa, with over 10 million streams and downloads. She is one of the leading female artistes on the continent and the first female act from Uganda to be signed to UMGNG.

The word, ‘Nyamba’ means ‘Help Me’ in Luganda, Ntalé’s local dialect. ‘Nyamba’ is a romantic ballad inspired by a past experience, the track is very personal to Ntalé as it speaks to the fragility and vulnerability of love.

Ntalé says, ‘I want all my fans to fall in love, dance, and be unafraid to express themselves when they listen to this song”. A hopeless romantic, she wants her fans to love without the limitations of ego.

Ntalé is a multifaceted artiste whose genre-blending mix of RnB, Afropop, reggae, and acoustic soul has formed her unique sound. The ‘Nyamba’ release comes highly anticipated following the release of hit singles such as ‘Kyolowooza’, ‘Stamina Daddy’, and ‘Gukuba’.

Vanguard