Breaking News
Translate

U.S. air regulators ban some Apple laptops on flights

On 8:58 amIn Newsby

Some MacBook Pro laptops are being banned on flights in the United States amid Apple’s recent statements saying that batteries in several units pose fire risks, Bloomberg reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Bloomberg that it was “aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops.” The FAA added that it had already alerted US airlines about that.

This week, the ban was implemented by four airlines with cargo operations by Total Cargo Expertise (TCE).

“Please note that the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop, sold between mid-2015 to February-2017 is prohibited on board any of our mandate carriers,” a coordinator with TCE operations wrote to employees.

Adamawa Election: INEC begins collation of results(Opens in a new browser tab)

In June, Apple released a statement, saying that some of its older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units contain faulty batteries.

These batteries may “overheat and pose a fire safety risk.” The affected units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.