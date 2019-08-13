Tricyclist killed over right of way in Lagos

Lagos – Police in Lagos says a tricycle operator, Aniete Bassay, was allegedly killed by a motorist over right of way in Surulere area of the state.

Spokesman for the police in Lagos State, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, saying that the incident happened on Sunday along Akerele Street, off Falolu, Surulere.

Elkana said at about 9.130p.m on Sunday, Surulere police station received a distress call from Randle Hospital Surulere that a tricycle operator was brought to the hospital with a broken head, in a pool of blood but died on arrival.

He said the information gathered by Homicide detectives revealed that the deceased had a misunderstanding with a man in ajeep on a major road along Akerele Street, Surulere.

According to Elkana, during the scuffle, the driver of the Jeep brought out a wheel spanner and hit the deceased person twice on the head.

He said that after a thorough examination of available traces, the Jeep driver was identified as Christian Innocent, 39 years old.

“He was arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Surulere, CSP Jimoh Jabaje on Aug. 22. He confessed to have engaged the deceased person in a fight over right of way.

“He confessed that there was a vulgar abuse between him and the tricyclist over who among them have the right of way as they both accused each other of rough driving.

“There was no crash between the Jeep and the Tricycle. Suspect will be charged to court,” he said. (NAN)

