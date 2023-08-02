2 dead, 5 injured in Lagos multiple crash

FRSC-operatives

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two persons were confirmed dead, while five others were injured in a multiple accident on Eko Bridge, inward Alaka, Surulere, Lagos.

Six vehicles were involved in the fatal accident. The vehicles are: a fully loaded truck (T-150 I LA), Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), Mini-bus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ).

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said the authority and other emergency responders carried out an emergency operation at the scene of the fatal accident.

According to him, an officer of the authority Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team confirmed that the victims are a male and another female.

Adebayo said: “Preliminary investigation showed that the loaded ‘MAC’ truck while on top speed collided with five other private vehicles including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure.

“The rescued accident victims are two dead bodies (male & female) were immediately taken to nearby General Hospital with an ambulance belonging to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos Response Unit (LRU).”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, however, cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the State.

“The Agency will not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers on inherent dangers involved in over speeding, he however sent his condolences to families of the deceased.

Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident include: Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Federal Road Safety Corps and Police operatives from Iponri Divisional Police Station.”