Tilt Group Boss bags ‘The First Integrity in Conduct” award

By Esther Onyegbula

The CEO of Tilt Group; a multinational company with operations in Nigeria and across Africa, Mr Habeeb Okunola received the first Omoluabi award for “Integrity in Conduct” as he marked his birthday in Lagos on 2nd of August 2019.

The prestigious award was given by Inner Worth & Culture in conjunction with the One Billion Leaders Foundation.

Inner worth & Culture recognized Mr Habeeb’s exemplary performance in charitable activities across Africa and his well-natured dispositions to all and sundry.

Habeeb Okunola founded Habeeb Okunola foundation; a leading humanitarian organization that is committed to improving the lives and welfare of the less privileged in all the corners of Africa. This humanitarian work and charitable activities across Africa distinguished him among the leading entrepreneurs under 40 in Nigeria and the continent at large.

The award was presented by Chief Jamiu Ekungba; a foremost accountant and philanthropist. In his remarks, he described the award as a well-deserved honour. He pointed to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s statement on the recipient, where he described him as shining star.

To His Imperial Majesty, “Habeeb has and understands the temperament to deal with the elders” this comment, according to Chief Jamiu Ekungba, validated the essence of the award and he encouraged him not to relent on his good work and dispositions. He prayed for him and wished him well.

The award which came as a surprise to Mr Okunola held him spellbound and speechless. He thanked the organizers for noticing his efforts, recognizing his contributions and appreciating his person.

The Omoluabi award for “Integrity in Conduct” promotes the beauty in Omoluabi’s dignity. It celebrates values such as faithfulness, modesty, courage, humility and empathy. According to the founder of “Inner Worth and Culture”, Mr Babatunde Olowu, “the award is bestowed on leaders, builders and every day hero who make what is great and pure a wish and a goal.”

Vanguard