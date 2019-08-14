Buhari

…Says “Islam did not give individuals right to kill others without due process…”

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that terrorists who go about killing innocent people with bombs and knives while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ don’t know God and are lying.

President Buhari also said that those people perpetrating such evil acts are lying because “Islam did not give individuals the right to kill others without following due process in the court of law.”

President Buhari made the statement when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) in eight local government areas of Katsina State which include: Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibiya, Sabuwa, Faskari and Dandume.

He said he had visited them to sympathise with them over their displacement by the Boko Haram terrorists killing in the name of religion.

According to the President, “All those whose activities is to kill people and saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ are lying because God is not wicked. You can’t carry bomb or gun, sword or knife to go and kill innocent somebody and say ‘Allahu Akbar.’ This implies that you either don’t believe in God or you don’t know what you are saying.

“There is a popular Hausa adage which says it’s the rat in the house that tells the rat outside that there is fish in the house, so within yourselves, your neighbours and even your relatives there are informants.”

“I am here to sympathize with the entire people of the state over the unfortunate incidents that have been claiming lives of innocent people,” he said.

“Islam did not give individuals the right to kill others without following due process in the court of law.

“The Federal and states government will do everything possible to eradicate all forms of insecurity in the nation as soldiers and police have been given all the necessary support by the government.

“We are doing our best to checkmate the activities of armed bandits and insurgents in the country.”

