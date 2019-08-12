Taraba Police killing: Buhari’ll take action when…. – Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the killing of three policemen and one civilian by troops attached to 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State, which some Nigerians have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of treating the case with kid gloves, Presidency has on Monday debunked the report, saying that Buhari is taking his time to get facts right before he acts.

Disclosing this through his verified tweeter account, Garba Shehu, the media and publicity aide to Buhari, opined that Buhari is not indifferent to the unfortunate incident, and would take decisive action as soon as the report of the panel is submitted to him.

Recall that the Nigerian army had last week said that the deceased policemen were killed in error, noting that they refused to stop at a military checkpoint and were trailed and shot dead by troops who had earlier received a distress call.

However, in its response, Presidency averred, “In response to press questions, I will confirm that a committee was set up during the National Security Council meeting to investigate the killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers in Taraba State.

The insinuation of indifference on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari is therefore untenable.

Contrary to those mischievous insinuations, President Buhari had ordered the Chief of Defence Staff to set up an investigation committee with representatives from all the security organizations in the country, including the police force.

The President is not indifferent to the unfortunate incident, and would take decisive action as soon as the report of the panel is submitted to him. He is following due process and procedure. Putting the cart before the horse is not President Buhari’s way of doing things.

Nigerians should show patience while the President awaits the report of the panel from the Chief of Defence Staff.”

