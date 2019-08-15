Breaking News
Translate

Super Eagles players asked me to stay — Rohr

On 10:19 amIn News, Sportsby

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that it was some of the national team players that urged him to stay back in face of the public out-cry over his handling of the team, and also reports linking him to other countries wanting his services.

Super Eagles

Rohr who has one year left to his contract faced criticisms after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The Super Eagles came third, a result that has come to be regarded as their AFCON standard performance. However, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF said they would not do away with the coach.

READ ALSO: Golden Eaglets begin camping in Abuja for Brazil 2019

“Well I love Nigeria and they are very good people. I’m staying as some of the players want me to,” said Rohr ahead of the September friendly against Ukraine.

“I also discovered that football is like a religion in Nigeria. You must be at your best if any coach wants to succeed because they hardly welcome failure. You must win your matches.

“I know I have not won any major trophy but I have done the most important thing by building confidence in the team.”

VANGUARD

Super Eagles

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.