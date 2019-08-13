Forum backs Timi Frank’s call for apology to Jonathan

…challenges NLC, Bakare, Sanusi, other Save Nigeria Group leaders

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Young professionals under the aegis of South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum SELF have commended activist-politician and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Timi Frank, for calling on erstwhile opposition leaders and members of the civil society who sabotaged the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to apologise to the former leader.



SELF also berated the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC for “mischievously allowing the union to be used against the former President”, wondering why the union has suddenly become docile against the “maladministration of the APC” which has brought more hardship on its members.

The forum said the call by Frank is a patriotic one, adding that for posterity sake, the likes of former CBN governor and now Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Pastor Tunde Bakare and so many others who participated in the Save Nigeria Group SNG ought to openly toe the path of honour now and speak out against the evils befalling Nigeria.

Frank had at the weekend called on Nigerians, especially those who worked against the reelection of ex-President Jonathan to apologise.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Chairman of the forum Dr. Preye Ebi, wondered how all the strong voices who rose against the administration of Goodluck Jonathan suddenly lost their voices even in the face of “more hardship, killings, insecurity, poverty, unemployment, lack of rule of law and all kinds of backwardness in the country.”

The group called out Pastor Tunde Bakare, “who turned his auditorium to political gathering to criticise Jonathan’s administration to compare and contrast whether Nigeria is now better under his friend (Gen. Bubari) or publicly tender an apology to redeem his image”.

SELF also challenged Emir Sanusi for what it described as unsubstantiated allegation that a certain huge amount of money got missing under Goodkuck Jonathan, saying “the effort was to sabotage Jonathan’s administration.”

On insecurity, SELF recalled how Lai Mohammed and other opposition leaders during Jonathan’s administration rose against the proscription of Boko Haram as a terrorist group “and till today, the government they mischievously brought to power could not find solution but ignorantly empowering more groups to carry arms against innocent Nigerians.

“As it is today, Nigerian roads are not safe, kidnapping has become the order of the day. Government at all levels now have to negotiate with bandits to have peace,” Dr Ebi lamented.

He also stated that “most of the false allegations against Jonathan’s government were fabricated to deliberately grab power which indirectly led to loss of confidence in the Nigerian economy by the international community. Today, those who undermined and weakened the country’s economy are now in power but lack the technical know-how to fix it.”

The forum declared that “not until all the APC leaders, some pastors and Imams, some so-called activists, musicians like Wasiu Ayinde and many others, seek the face of God and apologise to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the country can not move forward.”

The group while commending Frank, however, called on Nigerian politicians to emulate the “courageous Timi Frank”, for speaking out the truth when others remained silent, saying “we, from the South-south are proud of Timi Frank’s exemplary leadership traits.”

