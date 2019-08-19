Solution to our problem lies with us, Buhari tells ministers-designate

…As court declines to stop Buhari from swearing in new ministers

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, challenged the 43 ministers-designate to live up to the tasks ahead of them.

Buhari, who spoke at the Presidential Retreat for Ministers-Designate in Abuja, ahead of the inauguration of members of his cabinet tomorrow, said this was in line with the efforts of his administration to address the numerous problems facing the country.

The president stated this on a day an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court declined to restrain him from going ahead with his plan to inaugurate the 43 ministers-designate that were earlier confirmed by the Senate.

Buhari said he believed that Nigeria had the solution to its challenges, if leaders at various levels paid attention to the opportunities in their environment.

He noted that the nation’s population estimate was close to 200 million, adding that the United Nations had also projected Nigeria’s population by 2050 to be about 411 million, just behind India and China.

“These are frightening prospects, but only if we sit idly by and expect handout by so-called developing partners. The solution to our problem lies with us,” he said.

President Buhari urged the ministers-designate to grab the opportunity they had and put in their best effort to support good governance.

He also asked them to brace up for the task ahead, saying his administration remained committed to the well-being of the citizens.

Buhari said: “Nigeria, today, needs strong managers to handle our new numerous challenges. There will be long hours and you must be prepared to live laborious days if we are to serve our people optimally.”

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the welcome address at the gathering.

The event had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Also present included the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and other party leaders among others.

Court declines to stop Buhari from swearing in new ministers

Meanwhile, the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, declined to restrain President Buhari from going ahead with his plan to inaugurate the 43 ministers-designate that were earlier confirmed by the Senate.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, the court dismissed an ex-parte application filed by a legal practitioner, Musa Baba-panya, to challenge the non-inclusion of any Abuja indigene in the proposed new cabinet.

Baba-panya, who is from Karu in Abuja, argued that the Court of Appeal had in a judgment on March 15, 2018, held that Abuja possessed the status of a state and should be so treated.

