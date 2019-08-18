Siasia faces hard choices after FIFA ban

Former Super Eagles striker and coach, Samson Siasia failed to address the media yesterday to give his own account of the story following a life ban slammed on him by world soccer governing body FIFA over match-fixing allegations.

Siasia denied any knowledge of the matching fixing allegations, it was revealed that FIFA wrote to him twice in February 13, 2019, and March 7, 2019, to defend himself and he failed to do so, hence the decision to give him a life ban and fine of N18m.

Though he was not involved in any match-fixing, the fact that he accepted to collect bribes and throw a match is the expression of intent and was enough for FIFA to slam the coach. He is now left with the choice of appealing the ban or accepting it. “I believe Siasia should access the situation thoroughly especially with the two letters confirmed he was given room to defend himself,” said former NFF technical director Chris Greene.