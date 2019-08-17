Self storage mistakes to avoid

If your house needs a bit of decluttering or if you are planning to relocate, a self-storage facility can be a lifesaver for you.

These are places where people can rent a space to store some of their belongings. Depending on your requirement, self-storage can be used for short as well as long durations.

According to Storage Friendly, the largest self-storage operator in Asia, renters often make self-storage mistakes that can make things difficult in the future. Therefore, if you are planning to use a self-storage service anytime soon, please be careful and avoid these mistakes.

Location: One of the most common self-storage mistakes is to rent a facility far from your house or beyond city limits. At various times, you may need some of the stored items or want to store some more items in the facility. If the storage is far from your house, you will have to spend hours traveling between your home and the storage unit. Ideally, the facility should be close to your home and well within the city.

Safety Measures: This is one of the most important factors to consider before deciding to use any self-storage unit. No one wants their belongings to be stored in an unknown place without any security.

Take your time to thoroughly review the safety and security measures available at the unit. Many of today’s self-storage companies use advanced security solutions such as CCTV cameras, biometric entry and exit, security alarms, fire alarms, video surveillance, etc.

Insurance: There is no denying the fact that in spite of making all possible security arrangements, things do sometimes get stolen from our houses. It is exactly the same with self-storage units. This is why all storage facilities have their customers sign a paper stating that the company is not liable for any damaged, stolen, or lost items. Luckily, however, there are self-storage companies that offer basic insurance coverage. Your renters and homeowners insurance may also cover some of the expenses, in case your stored items are stolen. If you are planning to store something valuable, be sure to discuss this with your insurance company and find the best available option.

Unit Characteristics: If you are looking to store items such as books, works of art, papers, clothing, or old family heirlooms, you need a storage space with constant temperature and humidity levels. Otherwise, there is every chance of your favorite belongings being destroyed by mold.

Never deal with a storage unit that doesn’t offer any of these special facilities. There are many storage companies that now offer facilities such as temperature control, humidity monitors, and even complete climate control.

Unit Size: Please remember that when it comes to renting a self-storage space, bigger is not always better. If your plan is to store a few small boxes, there is no need to pay for a huge space with unnecessary features. Before deciding on the unit size, try to thoroughly evaluate the size of the space required by your belongings.

Don’t Forget the Labels: One of the most fundamental aspects of using a self-storage service is to properly label all the boxes. If you forget or ignore this, be prepared for loads of stress and chaotic searches while searching for an important item. Spend some extra time and add labels that clearly mention the names of all items kept inside the box.

Using Newspaper: There is a common perception that newspapers are great for wrapping fragile items while relocating. However, newspapers contain ink that can completely ruin your favorite items if the storage space has high humidity. Instead of newspapers, use regular towels, paper towels, or even old clothing to wrap items that are fragile.

