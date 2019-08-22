Breaking News
Translate

Security guard docked for allegedly stealing $8,000, phone

On 11:57 amIn Newsby

A security guard, Nasiru Abubakar, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing 8,000 dollars ( about 2.8 million) and a cell phone, belonging to an expatriate.

Officers on duty

The Abubakar, who resides in Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that  the defendant committed the offence on May 26 at 3 p.m. at No. 33A, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

Ebri alleged that Abubakar broke into the house of the complainant, Mrs Iryna Dubuchenko and stole the 8,000 dollars and a Samsung J7 phone valued at N150,000

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides three-year jail term for stealing.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate O.O. Fajana admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000  with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be relations of the defendant and they must be gainfully employed.

She also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 18 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.