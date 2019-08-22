Security guard docked for allegedly stealing $8,000, phone

A security guard, Nasiru Abubakar, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing 8,000 dollars ( about 2.8 million) and a cell phone, belonging to an expatriate.

The Abubakar, who resides in Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 26 at 3 p.m. at No. 33A, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

Ebri alleged that Abubakar broke into the house of the complainant, Mrs Iryna Dubuchenko and stole the 8,000 dollars and a Samsung J7 phone valued at N150,000

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides three-year jail term for stealing.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate O.O. Fajana admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be relations of the defendant and they must be gainfully employed.

She also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 18 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard