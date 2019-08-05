RevolutionNow: Police beef up security across Benue, caution trouble makers

By Peter Duru

Makurdi- Benue state Police Command, Monday, drafted its personnel to strategic points in Makurdi and major towns of the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state arising from the planned protest by members of #RevolutionNow.

When Vanguard visited parts of the state capital, stern looking Police personnel were seen at stop-and-search check points mounted at the State Command Headquarters roundabout, High/Level roundabout, Wadata area of the town while an Amoured Personnel Carrier, APC, was stationed at the popular Wurukum Roundabout.

The state did not record any protest match by any group but the increased presence of Police personnel at major points in the town created apprehension among the people though commercial and business activities went on without hitches in the town.

Reacting, the Command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said the security beefed up was a proactive measure taken by the Command to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state.

DSP Anene said, “signal was sent to all the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, to beef up security in the 23 local government areas of the state to check any untoward action by anybody that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

“And I can confidently tell you that we have not recorded any form of protests in Benue state because we are in touch with all the DPOs and Area Commanders and non has reported anything to the contrary.

“We have also cautioned those out to create crisis in the state to desist in their own interest because the law will catch up with such people.”

Police and NSCDC personnel enforcing the stop-and-search check at the State Police Command Headquarters roundabout, in Makurdi.

