#RevolutionNow: Osun police allegedly brutalise 70-year-old woman, harass journalists

By Shina Abubakar

The #RevolutionNow protest currently taking place in some states of the country has turned violent in Osun state following the alleged police brutalization of a 60-year-old woman as well as the alleged harassment of some journalists who had gone to cover the protest.

Police officers at the scene of the protest allegedly descended on an elderly woman named Sariyu Akanmu as well as on other journalists, including a journalist with Newsdirect newspaper, Mr. Sunday Oguntuyi.

The elderly woman was said to be hawking ‘fufu’ but later joined the protesters. But a female police officer at the scene is said to have descended on her.

But when some of the journalists sought to rescue the woman, the police, reportedly harassed them with tear-gas.

The security operatives had stopped the protesters from embarking on procession across the streets of the state capital, restricting them to the correspondents’ chapel, where the protesters earlier addressed journalists.

Meanwhile, some of the protesters were equally, allegedly stopped by a team of security operatives including the DSS and the police, from heading back home after the protest.

Details soon…

Vanguard