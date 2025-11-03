Police go after six men who brutalised woman in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — The Imo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for six men who allegedly brutalised a 55-year-old woman, Mrs. Agu Ndidiamaka, for assisting the police in an investigation.

The Command’s spokesperson, Mr. Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident in a statement, revealing the identities of the suspects linked to the attack.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into a viral video showing the woman being assaulted by a group of men in Umuakaliukwu Kindred, Uboegbelu, Azaraubo, Emekuku.

“Acting on the CP’s directive, the X-Squad Unit has begun efforts to arrest and bring all those involved in the appalling act to justice without delay,” Okoye said.

Preliminary investigations identified the suspects as Osuji Chiazor, Agu Azubike, Njoku Onyedikachi, Njoku Eugene, Njoku Dikachi, Njoku Emmanuel, and Iwuala Chukwuma.

The assault was reportedly carried out because the victim cooperated with police officers who had earlier visited the community during an investigation.

Okoye added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects, after which they will be charged to court.

He further noted that the Commissioner of Police strongly condemned the incident, describing it as “barbaric, inhuman, and totally unacceptable,” warning that the Command will not tolerate jungle justice or intimidation of citizens who lawfully assist law enforcement.