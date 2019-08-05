RevolutionNow: Another SaharaReporters’ journalist, others arrested

The police have, Monday, arrested another SaharaReporters’ journalist, Victor Ogungbero.

Ogungbero is a video editor and cameraman with Sahara Reporters.

This is coming barely days after the police arrested Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement.

Ogungbero was arrested alongside eight others during the #RevolutionNow protest in front of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Reports say he is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

Meanwhile, Some persons, including the Cross River state correspondent of the Nation newspapers, Nicholas Kalu, were on Monday, arrested at the Cultural center, Calabar venue of the #RevolutionNow protest in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the news editor, Jonathan Ugbal ,as well as the managing editor, Jeremiah Archibong of an online medium, “CrossRiverwatch” were also arrested.

Also, the #RevolutionNow protest currently going on in some states in Nigeria, met a brick rock in Rivers state as it failed to hold.

Governor Nyesom Wike had warned that the protest would not be allowed to hold in the state and ordered security operatives to ensure his order was adhered to.

Early in the morning in Port Harcourt, about 10 vans with security agencies made up of Police, Department of Security Service, DSS and the Civil Defence had condoned off Isaac Boro Park, one of the take-off points for the protests.

At about 11am, there were no protesters in sight as the entrance gates to the Isaac Park were securely locked. Daily business activities were seen going on as usual within the vicinity of Isaac Boro Park without disruption by fully armed by security agencies.

The police also launched a stop-and-search on passers-by, especially the youths.

