The erstwhile Politics Editor of DailyTrust newspaper, Mr. Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, is still in the custody of the Department of Security Services (DSS), six days after he was arrested over a Facebook Post on RevolutionNow Protest.

The Muslim journalist who is fasting preparatory to the Eid-Kabir, would observe the Islamic Celebration in detention rather with his family as customary.

As at 8pm Saturday evening, Dan-Halilu is still with Kaduna Command of the secret service they expect further directives from the DSS Headquarters in Abuja.

The DSS operatives had questioned Dan-Halilu on whether he has any acquaintance or professional relationship with Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow, a group which agitated for a revolution in the country (earlier in the week).. They also questioned the motive of his ‘provoking’ Facebook post.

He responded that he merely expressed his opinions like every other Nigerians who have right to air their grievances and express their displeasure over burning national issues without necessarily belonging to any group.

Though the secret service is yet to find any incriminating proof or evidence as to the claim that Mr. Dan-Halilu secretly lended a ‘tacit’ support for change of government thorough any violent revolution, the ‘stubborn’ resolve to still keep him in custody is disturbing to most of his associates who are aware of his staunch support of President Buhari until 2018.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dan-Halilu’s lawyers are working assiduously behind the scene to ensure the veteran Editor regain his freedom without unnecessary delay.

Mr. Dan-Halilu a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu before the 2015 elections and was once a communication specialist with USAID, Information Assistant at the US Embassy and a Regional Communication Specialist for Family Health.

Vanguard