RevolutionNow: After one year, DSS rearrests Bakare

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Olawale Bakare, convener of RevolutionNow in Osogbo, Osun State capital last year, was rearrested by operatives of the Department of Secret Service, DSS.

It will be recalled that on August 4, 2019, a human rights activist, pro-democracy campaigner and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore staged a protest in Lagos which led to his arrest and being detained.

Similarly, Olawale Bakare was also arrested in Osogbo and arraigned alongside Sowore.

Olawale on Wednesday with members of the Revolution Now converged at the popular Olaiya junction in Osogbo to stage a protest against bad governance, lack of infrastructure, extra-judicial activities among others.

The protesters while having a peaceful protest, addressed the police officers at the scene on their mission.

A yet to be identified member of the RevolutionNow while addressing security agents and onlookers was abruptly arrested by DSS.

Meanwhile, Bakare and two others were also arrested, as others fled the scene.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

