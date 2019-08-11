Protest as SARS stray bullet kills trader in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Pandemonium broke out in Ijegun axis of Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State, yesterday, after the bullet of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, killed a 30-year-old trader, Mrs. Busayo Owoodun.

Busayo was confirmed dead after being rushed to hospital by residents of the community. The victim was said to be in her shop when the tragedy occurred.

It was learned that youths of the community protested when news filtered in that Busayo had passed on.

Responding, Lagos State Police Command Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, admitted that the deceased was hit by SARS bullet while trailing a suspected kidnapper.

Elkana, in a statement hinted that an ASP and two police officers were injured by the irate youths.

He said: “On 10th August, 2019, at about 1455hours, a team of policemen from the Anti-kidnapping Unit attached to Area M Command Idimu, tracked some kidnapping suspects to Ijegun – Isolo Road, Ijegun Bus stop but came under attack by members of the deadly gang.

“A stray bullet hit one Busayo Owoodun. The gang, with the support of some notorious cultists in the area, attacked the Police team and injured the team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun and two others who are currently in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

“Reinforcements from Operations Department, Rapid Response Squads, Task Force, and neighboring Divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured officers to hospital”.

He disclosed that the Command had launched a manhunt for the assailants in order to ensure that justice prevailed, saying, “the corpse of the victim was taken to hospital for autopsy”.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an in depth investigation into the case. While we condole with the family of the deceased person, the Command calls for calm and assures her family and friends that justice will prevail”, he added.

Vanguard