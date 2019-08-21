Profile of Babatunde Raji Fashola

By Chris Ochayi

Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, was today sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari as the newly appointed Minister of Works and Housing.

Fashola was born in Lagos at the Island Maternity Hospital on June 28, 1963. He is a fifth-generation Lagosian and a direct descendant of the patriarch of the Fashola family in Isalegangan.

He is also a descendant of the Shomade family of Isale Eko through his paternal grandmother as well as a descendant of the Bashua and Suenu families of Lagos.

He obtained his First School Leaving Certificate [FSLC] from the Sunny Fields Primary School, Adelabu Surulere, Lagos, after which he proceeded to Birch Freeman High School, Surulere, Lagos and later Igbobi College, Yaba where he acquired the West African School Certificate [WASC].

He obtained a degree in Law from the University of Benin in 1987. He was called to the Nigeria Bar in November 1988 after undertaking the statutory training for Barristers and Solicitors.

His legal career of over one and a half decades commenced in the law Firm of Sofunde, Osakwe, Ogundipe and d Belgore, where he cut his legal teeth as a litigator over wide-ranging areas of specialization.

Political career

Babatunde Fashola was elected the executive governor of Lagos State in Nigeria on May 29, 2007, where he served four-year tenure and was also re-elected in May 29, 2011 to May 29, 2015, completing eight years, respectively as governor.

He also served out successful four-year tenure as the Chief of Staff to his predecessor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Fashola had during his tenure as Chief of Staff also doubled as the Honourable Commissioner to the Governor’s office. He was the first person to hold both offices simultaneously.

Fashola was the immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, a position he held from November 2015 to May 28, 2019, in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) is married to Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola and they are blessed with children.

