Poly students kick against Sowore’s RevolutionNow

By Omeiza Ajayi & Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE National Association of Polytechnic Students NAPS has kicked against the #RevolutionNow movement spearheaded by the detained Sahara Reporters Publisher and activist-politician, Omoyele Sowore, saying it would never support any unconstitutional change of government.

“NAPS uses this medium to distance itself from the said revolution as being championed by Omoyele Sowore and his allies. We believe in the pragmatic enthusiasm of seeking positive governance through peaceful protest but do not believe in the moral pedigree of Omoyele Sowore to lead such movement. Furthermore, NAPS as a body subscribes to the usage of tenets of democracy in changing a democratically elected government not through usage of civil unrest”, the association said yesterday in a communique issued at the end of its 44th Senate Meeting and Pre-Convention held between August 2nd and 4th at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

The communiqué was signed by Collins Ozele and Abdulmalik Usman, Chairman and Secretary of the Communiqué Drafting Committee respectively.

On insecurity, NAPS called on the federal government to be more vigorous in “checkmating decadence and criminal activities of bandits across the states that have tremendously put our lives at risk”.

The association also urged government to be diplomatic in handling issues on the Shi’ites Movement and implored the Federal Government “to respect court orders not peculiar only to the Islamic Movement in Nigeria IMN leaders but also the former National Security NSA and others in their category”.

While it frowned at the Federal Government’s “epileptic approach to the full implementation of the Degree Awarding status of the already selected Polytechnics while swiftly implementing same Status for College of Agriculture Zuru Kebbi State without putting into consideration alongside the earlier selected Polytechnics whose bills have spent almost a decade at the National Assembly”.

The National Association of Polytechnic Students NAPS is an umbrella body that encompasses students of Polytechnics, Monotechnics, Colleges of Technology and other Allied in Nigeria.

VANGUARD