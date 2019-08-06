Police quiz Tekno, 2 girls over public nudity

The Lagos State Police Command has invited Augustine Kelechi popularly known as Tekno for questioning over public display of nudity.

The musician was sighted at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, on Tuesday.

The Lagos Command, Spokesperson, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the Tekno was questioned on Tuesday.

He said: “Tekno and the two girls displaying nudity at the Lekki area of Lagos met with us today.

“He answered questions at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti.”

Before Tuesday’s visit to the police, Tekno had on Sunday apologised for the act, saying it was a music video shoot, which was not intended to breach public decency.

The producer of Tekno’s latest music video, Mr. Lawal Tijani had said “My people, I want to clear the air about a video that has been circulating on various platforms showing some ladies dancing in a truck around the Lekki area.

“Contrary to the speculations that have been circulating, we were shooting some scenes in an indoor location in a transparent truck in Lekki 1 for one of Tekno’s new songs.

“This had nothing to do with advertisement of any sort.

“As part of the concept of the music video, we had a night scene in a truck and the truck was to move to the next location in Victoria Island, Lagos, at about 12 midnight; but our production van was faulty, so we had to convey our artist and models in the transparent truck.

“We apologise for whatever inconveniences we may have caused. We tried to take all caution in ensuring that the shoot was done professionally and our movement was made at midnight.”

Tijani said the advertising firm, Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited, had nothing to do with the production of the video.

The firm on said Saturday that although the truck was registered in its name, the vehicle had been sold to a third party since last year.

“Once again, I apologise for any upset caused. We are artistically minded people and are always pushing boundaries and trying to create new things all the time and that is all this was.

In the music video, which went viral on the social media weekend, he was shooting for an unreleased video titled 'Agege', and featuring Zlatan Ibile, he had scantily dressed ladies dancing in a glass truck while he (Tekno) sprayed them with naira notes.