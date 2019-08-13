Police bust criminal hide out in Imo 

According to the state Police Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, yesterday in Owerri, added that two Lexus cars of different grades were recovered from the said suspects.

It was obtained that all the suspects are from Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, and said to be between the age of 32 and 42 years old.

The police image maker told Vanguard that it was part of the achievements of the operation Puff Adder, launched in the state, to battle crime in the urban and rural areas.

Narrating how the police uncovered the suspects’ hideout, “On the 12/8/19, upon credible intelligence, operatives of the special anti-robbery squad SARS, swooped on a criminal hideout around Nekede and arrested four suspects.

“Micheal Anyanwu ,Male, 35, years old of Obinze, Owerri West LGA, Uche Obi ,Male, 38, years old of Army Barracks, Obinze Owerri west LGA, Chikezie Ejiaku, Male, 42, years, old of Oforola, Owerri West LGA, Ifeanyi Chilaka, Male, of Avu junction, Owerri west LGA.

“The vehicles recovered included Lexus 300 jeep (ash in colour) Reg No EKY 444 CF; Lexus 300 jeep (dark grey) Reg.no. EKY 894 CC.”

He continued: “It is noteworthy that on the 28/6/19, at Mbonu Ojike, one Amrachi Osualla ‘F’, put up her vehicle for sale, one of the suspects on the pretense of buying the car demanded to test the car after bargain, and as such zoomed off with the car to unknown destination.

“And the command has since been on the lookout for the suspect as well as the said car, before their arrest today.

“They have however confessed to the crime and other incidents, and efforts are on to recover other stolen vehicles, while the investigation continues.”

The suspects were paraded at the Imo State police headquarters.