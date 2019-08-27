Police, Army could’ve managed Taraba killings better — CCC boss

Executive Secretary of Centre for Crisis Communication, CCC, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (retd), yesterday, decried the manner the alleged killing of three police and a civilian in the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Respone Team, IRT, by some soldiers at Ibi, Taraba State, earlier this month was managed.

He, however, maintained that the delicate situation could have been better managed without resort to media attacks by both agencies.

Anas made this assertion at the opening ceremony of the five-day “Directorate of Army Public Relations Third Quarter Study Period 2019′ at Nigerian Division 1 Division, Kaduna, where he was a discussant.

Anas, who was spokesperson of Nigerian Air Force, NAF, maintained that if proper coordination and strategic communication mechanism had been deployed by the two security institutions, the incident would not have degenerated badly, to the extent of creating ill-will between the Police and the Army.

He bemoaned the situation where security agencies come out in public to trade blames and scathing counter-accusations over an unfortunate incident, when they were actually supposed to work in synergy and mutual collaboration.

He pointed out that both the Army and Police were critical agencies saddled with the responsibility of providing maximum security for teeming Nigerians and the country itself.

Speaking on “Crisis Communication Approaches to Tackling Security Challenges,” former Director, Defence Information, DDI, Major-General Chris Olukolade (retd), said though the wave of kidnapping, banditry and insurgency, among others, was threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence, it was heartwarming that several military operations were successful and still being launched to quell violent upheavals across the country.

Maintaining that information flow, if not properly managed, would undermine national security, Olukolade noted that government and organisations must install processes that would guarantee a smooth flow of information through simple methods to communicate complex security issues, challenges and problems.

Vanguard