By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Ahead of the September 3, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa state, youths advancing the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, warned national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus to give room for fair play, warning that any attempt to interfere in the process would be resisted.

The group, PDP South-South Youth Vanguard gave the warning yesterday in Abuja, saying the leadership of the party which Secondus symbolizes must not subvert the PDP constitution in the interest of powerful forces.

Specifically, the youths accused Secondus of working hand-in-glove with the outgoing governor of the state, Seriake Dickson to have his anointed candidate succeed him at all cost.

National chairman of the group, James Efe Akpofure, in a statement, advised the party to resist the antics of powerful elements that see themselves as lords over others.

The statement read, “The newly elected chairmen of Bayelsa State Local Governments are not qualified to contest the September 3 primary. The chairman is supporting Governor Dickson to see if the chairmen can vote in the forthcoming primary against the constitution of the party. This is not done anywhere. The chairmen were newly elected and the party constitution does not recognize this aberration the governor and the chairman are trying to bring on board.

“Recall that we have a few weeks ago urged Governor Dickson to jettison the idea of the preferred aspirant and recognised all the 21 aspirants. And we have also said that all the aspirants are all PDP members and as such should be treated equally and allow to go to the field and fight it out.

“This idea of trying to manipulate the party constitution to please some people will not augur well for the party. It will only help to destroy the party in the long run.”

Rather than acting the script allegedly written by the outgoing governor, the youths enjoined Secondus to play the role of a father who caters for all his children regardless of shapes and talents.

