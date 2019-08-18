PDP condenms IPoB attack on Ekweremadu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed surprise on attack of Senator Ike Ekweremadu in far away Nurnberg, Germany.

National Vice Chairman of the Party for South East zone, Chief Austin Umahi who condemned the attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, also frowned at the action of the group, noting that Ekweremadu has been on the forefront of the struggle against the marginalization of Ndi-Igbo in the Nigerian.

The zonal Chairman said he was overwhelmed by surprise that some individuals could hide under the name of the proscribed IPOB to attack Ekweremadu after all his efforts as the leader of Southeast Senate caucus in the 9th Senate to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group, from detention.

#RevolutionIsNow pic.twitter.com/AF7n6knQEj

— Hon. Nnabuchi Okpe (@HonOkpe) August 18, 2019

He said that “for Senator Ekweremadu to have travelled to far away Nurnberg in Germany to attend the second annual festival and convention organized by Ndi-Igbo resident there, was a demonstration of his undying love for Ndi-Igbo which he has been exhibiting over the years.

Attack on Ekweremadu : Chidoka seeks apology from IPOB

“I urge Ekweremadu not to be discouraged by the attack, but see it as one of the many sacrifices he has to pay in pursuit for justice and better treatment for Ndi-Igbo both within and outside the country.”

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others.

He advised any individual or group that has any genuine reason to agitate, to do so, through the Southeast Governors Forum, the Ohanaeze Ndi-igbo and through other legitimate means within the Nigerian federation; rather than resorting to self help.

Vanguard