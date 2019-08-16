Pastor steals SUV, nabbed

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Fsars, Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, have arrested a pastor, Jeremiah Ehindero, 41, for allegedly stealing a Toyota Highlander valued at N1.2 million from a car dealer.

The pastor allegedly sold the car at Ore in Ondo State for N600,000 and absconded.

Ehindero, in charge of Jesus Miracle Church at 16, Ado-Odo Road, Afan, Sango-Ota, Ogun State, was arrested alongside other suspects, including Lateef Oyetunde who allegedly purchased the stolen SUV from the pastors, Jamiu Abiodun, 35, and Lukman Moyoyesa, both of who allegedly introduced the buyer to the pastor.

Police alleged that trouble started for the pastor when he went to the car sales outlet belonging to one Jamiu located at Sango-Ota area at Ogun State to introduce himself as a pastor and said that he needed a Toyota Highlander SUV for evangelism.

The Police alleged that after the car dealer and the pastor agreed on N1.2 million price for the SUV, he allowed him to test drive it within the area to satisfy himself, only for the pastor to remove the number plates of the SUV marked LND 816 CK, switched off his phone and drove straight to Ore in Ondo State, where he sold it to spare parts dealer for N600,000 and escaped.

After the car dealer waited for 24 hours, without seeing the pastor and his SUV, he reported the matter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Fsars, Lagos.

DCP Kola Okunola Kamaldeen, directed his team, led by SP Olaniyi Festus to do everything to arrest the pastor and recover the stolen SUV, following which Festus and his team swung into action and traced the stolen car to Ore in Ondo State.”