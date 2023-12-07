Two years after, Zone Six Command nabs driver who absconded with company’s truck

By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE Zone Six Police Command headquartres in Calabar has arrested a 41-year-old man, Achugo who absconded with a TSL truck laden with 800 bags of cement.

Onyebuchi, a truck driver with TSL company is said to have diverted the truck along with 800 bags of Lafarge Cement on 6th January, 2022 meant for delivery to a customer in Owerri Imo State to an unknown destination.

Mr Nelson Ukpabi, the Zone Six Police Command Public Relations Officer who paraded the truck driver said he “absconded with the articulated truck with registration No. APP 840 XW valued at ₦33,469,930 along with 800 bags of cement to an unknown destination.”

He stated further that the “suspect tampered with the on-board tracking device (OBC) making it impossible for the Company to track the real-time location and visibility of the truck”.

The PRO said acting on intelligence, detectives arrested the suspect in Enugu and on interrogation, he admitted to having loaded 800 bags of cement for delivery as reported but that “he gave the loaded truck to his friend whose name he gave as Hamilton at Akwa Ibom to complete the task without informing or seeking the company’s approval as required.

“He further confessed that he got a call from an unknown person days later informing him that the truck was intercepted by Customs officials at Edo State with contraband rice.”

Okpabi said he revealed further that rather than report to his employers, TSL he left for Port Harcourt and got other jobs.

Also paraded are one Effiong Okon – 27years, David Aniefiok Etim – 20 years; Ubong Edet Ekwere – 28years and Effiong George Ikpaha – 27years all of Ikot Ikpe Uyo LGA Akwa Ibom State who allegedly invaded the premises of Captain Ubong Edem Williams’ along Abak road Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on 9th September, 2023 at about 6 am where they set ablaze one Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012 model; one Mercedes-Benz SUV 450 model and one Toyota Hiace bus.

He said the “suspects also carted away a 5.5KVA generator, sound system, four boxes of clothes, golf kits, grass cutting machine and livestock valued at N20,000,000. During the search, three locally-made guns were recovered and some of the stolen items.”

Also arrested based on Intelligence is a car dealer, Alaemena who was in possession of a blue Toyota Corolla car with registration No. BUR 422 TS belonging to one Okaro Onoriode of Igbogidi New layout, Delta State.

He concluded that the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone Six, AIG Jonathan Towuru, has charged transporters, captains of industries, the business community and well-meaning Nigerians to be wary of the persons they employ or entrust with their businesses and valued assets during this yuletide season.

He also enjoined members of the public to take the security of their property seriously and give timely information to enable the Police to nip crime in the bud.