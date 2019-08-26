Oyo gov swears in 27-yr-old commissioner-nominee, 2 others today

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—BARING any last minute change, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will today (Monday) swear in the last three designated commissioners, Vanguard reliably gathered.

A close source to Governor Makinde, who confided in Vanguard , said: “The last three commissioner-nominees screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly are also from Oyo State. Considering the formidable track records and CVs of our nominees, they are successful individuals in their chosen careers, both in the private and public sectors. No doubt, they will assist the governor to deliver on all his promises.”

The governor had earlier sent the lists of the remaining commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly which were read at the plenary by the Speaker, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin Tuesday, which was Contained in a message sent to the assembly.

Vanguard