Oyegun

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— PLATEAU State governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Mr. Simon Lalong, has described the former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Oyegun, as a unifying factor.

He also described Oyegun as one whose experience and candour provided a needed advantage that culminated in the APC defeating a sitting government during the 2015 general election.

According to Lalong, the former governor of Edo State is equally an exceptional politician, civil servant, patriot and nationalist who served as a role model to many in the course of his service to Nigeria.

In a statement, yesterday, by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, Lalong, while congratulating Oyegun on his 80th birthday, described him as a politician whose life and conduct had always been about the people.

He said: “On his political leadership, Chief Oyegun has continued to be a unifying factor and one whose experience and candour provided a needed advantage that culminated in the APC defeating a sitting government during the 2015 general elections, a feat that remains the first in the nation’s political history.

“While wishing the octogenarian good health and God’s divine protection, Lalong urged him to continue to avail the nation his depth of knowledge, wisdom, maturity and spirit of selflessness and reconciliation, particularly to the younger generation of leaders at this time of the nation’s development.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard