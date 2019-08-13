Breaking News
Translate

Oyegun @ 80: He’s been unifying factor, exceptional politician – Lalong

On 8:34 amIn Newsby

Oyegun

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— PLATEAU  State governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum,  Mr. Simon Lalong, has described the former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Oyegun, as a unifying factor.

Lalong, Oyegun
Lalong

Nigerians to know their President latest Wednesday – INEC(Opens in a new browser tab)

He also described Oyegun as one whose experience and candour provided a needed advantage that culminated in the APC defeating a sitting government during the 2015 general election.

According to Lalong, the former governor of Edo State is equally an exceptional politician, civil servant, patriot and nationalist who served as a role model to many in the course of his service to Nigeria.

In a statement, yesterday, by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Makut  Macham, Lalong, while congratulating Oyegun on his 80th birthday, described him as a politician whose life and conduct had always been about the people.

He said: “On his political leadership, Chief Oyegun has continued to be a unifying factor and one whose experience and candour provided a needed advantage that culminated in the APC defeating a sitting government during the 2015 general elections, a feat that remains the first in the nation’s political history.

“While wishing the octogenarian good health and God’s divine protection,  Lalong urged him to continue to avail the nation his depth of knowledge,  wisdom, maturity and spirit of selflessness and reconciliation, particularly to the younger generation of leaders at this time of the nation’s development.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.