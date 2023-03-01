Tinubu’s victory act of God – Lalong 

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as an act of God.

Reacting to the victory in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, the Governor noted that it vindicates Tinubu’s “many years of hard work, perseverance and commitment to the democratic development of Nigeria,” and added, “the APC has proven that it is a party that has diversity and acceptance among Nigerians of all persuasions.”

He thanked the Chairman of the PCC President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire leadership for “spearheading a robust campaign that got the buy-in of Nigerians as well as generated goodwill and acceptance of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” and assured the new government “will usher in a new vista in the nation as they have promised to ensure peace, unity, justice, equity, and fairness to all Nigerians irrespective of their backgrounds.”

He commended the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for reaching out to other contestants to join hands with him in building a greater future for all Nigerians, and commended INEC for “conducting a credible election despite the few challenges.”

Lalong also advised candidates and political parties who have complaints to use legal means provided by the constitution to ventilate, rather than inciting citizens to engage in any act that could jeopardize the peace and security of the nation.