Osun govt. commences vocational training for 100 vulnerable persons

The Osun Government on Wednesday commenced the training of 100 vulnerable persons and people living with disabilities in the state.

Mrs Taiwo Oladunjoye, the Director of Special Needs, Ministry of Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, who declared the training programme open in Ilobu, said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the inclusion of people with disabilities in all social and economic activities in the state.

Oladunjoye said the programme would help to expose the trainees to marketable skills that could lift them from their present socio-economic status to desired positions in life.

Describing the initiative as noble, she said it would also help to create a sense of belonging for vulnerable persons and those living with disabilities in the state.

“We are doing this to give the vulnerable a sense of belonging in government in line with the Gov. (Gboyega) Oyetola’s commitment to ensure equitable distribution of resources to all and sundry, regardless of socio-political and economic background.

“This is a life-supportive programme designed to banish hunger, banish poverty, banish unemployment and ameliorate sufferings among the vulnerable citizens and persons with disabilities.

“It is our belief that this programme will help to prevent our vulnerable citizens and persons with disabilities from begging or looking for white-collar jobs,” Oladunjoye said.

She said the trainees would be exposed to production of liquid and solid soaps, toilet cleaner, cosmetics, popcorn and tie and dye among others.

Oladunjoye, who noted that the training would run for a week, said it would also be residential with three meals provided daily for the trainees.

She added that on completion of the programme, the trainees would be given capital to start their businesses.

Vanguard