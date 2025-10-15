AUDA-NEPAD, Nasarawa Govt train 200 youths, widows in skill acquisition

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The African Union Development Agency–New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), in collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government, has commenced the training of 200 youths, widows, and vulnerable persons in various skill acquisition programmes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held on Wednesday at the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute, Lafia, the Nasarawa State Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD, Mohammed Sameel, said the beneficiaries were carefully selected from all 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He explained that the six-week training would provide intensive capacity building in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), baking and pastries, tailoring, aluminium fabrication, arc welding, domestic electrical installation, barbing, and hairdressing, among others.

Sameel noted that AUDA-NEPAD’s objective is to empower Africans with practical skills and other forms of support to improve their livelihoods. He congratulated the pioneer beneficiaries and assured them that they would receive skills training and startup funds to establish their own ventures.

“The training will run for six weeks, four days each week. Our goal is to equip beneficiaries to start their own businesses and become employers of labour,” he said, urging trainees to be punctual and dedicated to qualify for certificates of participation.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Executive Director of the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute, Daniel Asele, for their commitment to empowering youths, widows, and vulnerable persons with relevant skills.

In his remarks, Daniel Asele said the initiative was designed to engage young people and vulnerable groups in meaningful activities to reduce unemployment and crime.

“I understand this programme will train 200 youths, women, and vulnerable persons in two phases. The first batch of 100 participants will be followed by another 100, and the programme will run until January next year,” Asele explained.

“At the end of the training, beneficiaries will receive starter packs and seed funds to establish their businesses. Once you begin, you are expected to apply the knowledge gained here and create job opportunities for others. It has a great multiplier effect,” he added.

Earlier, the Head of Project Development and Implementation, AUDA-NEPAD Nasarawa State, Adi Hamza, appreciated the state government for its people-oriented initiatives that continue to enhance the welfare and livelihoods of residents.