People Democratic Chieftain and Former House of Assembly Aspirant in Warri North Mr. Oritsewinor Kevin Olu has commended the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa over developmental strides.

Oritsewinor made this known in Warri, noting that governor Okowa has done well in transforming Delta State .

“The speed of development in Delta State worth commendation.

“We are happy we have a Governor that care for the wellbeing of the people and that is why we have equal development across the state.

“Governor Okowa in the past years has utilized the State resources in bringing prosperity to Deltans.

“His wealth of experience has enabled him in the delivery of dividends of democracy” he added.